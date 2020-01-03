ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are investigating a “swatting” call that prompted large response to an Elk Grove neighborhood early Friday afternoon.
Elk Grove police say, around 12:30 p.m., an out-of-state law enforcement agency notified them about a call they got from a person who claimed they had shot someone inside an 8900 block of Laureles Court home.
Dispatchers were able to get in contact with the original caller while officers were on their way to the home. That same caller then claimed he was going to shoot another person inside the home.
Officers quickly got to the scene and set up a perimeter around the house.
However, officers soon discovered that one was actually inside. The call was unfounded.
Elk Grove police are now investigating the report, noting that the caller put a lot of lives in danger because of officers speeding through town and drawing their guns in a neighborhood.