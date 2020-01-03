



Looking to try the top cafes around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Devine Gelateria & Cafe

Photo: Romany S./Yelp

Topping the list is Devine Gelateria & Cafe. Located at 1221 19th St. in Midtown / Winn Park / Capital Avenue, the cafe and bakery, which offers gelato and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly cafe in Sacramento, boasting 4.5 stars out of 772 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for an overview of Devine Gelateria & Cafe.

“Handcrafted gelato from scratch daily,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “Baked goods such as cakes, cookies, pies and cannolis are all made from scratch in house, too.”

2. The Sandwich Spot

Photo: mark d./Yelp

Next up is Midtown’s The Sandwich Spot, situated at 1630 18th St. It’s an outpost of the California chain. With 4.5 stars out of 559 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Yelper Dave D., who reviewed The Sandwich Spot on Nov. 21, wrote, “Really good sandwiches and a ton of choices.”

3. Cafe Connection

Photo: diana b./Yelp

Downtown Sacramento’s Cafe Connection, located at 1007 L St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive cafe and Caribbean spot 4.5 stars out of 152 reviews.

Yelper Amanda I., who reviewed Cafe Connection on Oct. 7, wrote, “The oxtail stew is amazing. It is one of the best lunches I have had downtown. The meat was so soft and flavorful and the cartilage seemed to just melt in my mouth. Do yourself a favor and get down the Cafe Connection to try this.”

4. Insight Coffee Roasters

Photo: jess l./Yelp

Insight Coffee Roasters, a coffee roastery and cafe that offers coffee, tea and more in Southside Park, is another cheap go-to, with four stars out of 440 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1901 Eighth St. to see for yourself.

Concerning signature items, “Our mission is to provide insight into quality coffee,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “We source, roast and brew exceptional organic single origin coffees with love. We opened in the Southside neighborhood of downtown Sacramento in 2011.”

5. Natomas Cafe

Photo: felicia p./Yelp

Over in Natomas Corporate Center, check out Natomas Cafe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the cafe and breakfast and brunch and Korean spot by heading over to 2495 Natomas Park Drive.

Jocelyn E. noted, “It’s a nice diverse menu especially for a small cafe in a business center.”

