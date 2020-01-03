  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for a suspect who ran after a chase in south Sacramento early Friday morning.

The incident started a little before 3 a.m. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business to investigate a possible burglary.

Deputies soon spotted a car speeding away from the business, sparking a chase that ended in a residential neighborhood near Summerhaven and Cresentdale ways.

The suspect hit a couple of parked cars, then got out and ran.

Deputies are still looking for the suspect. A perimeter has been set up in the area.

 

