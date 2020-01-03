STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton has been ranked as one of the worst cities for job hunters, according to a new WalletHub study.
The study was released on Friday and takes into account 31 indicators of job-market strength. Some of the factors include job opportunities, employment growth and monthly average starting salary.
Topping the list was Scottsdale, Arizona. It was followed closely by South Burlington, Vermont.
San Francisco and Fremont were also cities that ranked in the top 5.
Stockton was ranked near rock bottom in the list, coming in at number 179 out of 182. Only Newark, NJ, Fayetteville, NC and Detroit, MI had a lower ranking than Stockton’s. WalletHub noted that Stockton had one of the worst scores for job opportunities and had one of the highest unemployment rates.
Another Central Valley city, Modesto, was ranked among the bottom half (146 out of 182) of cities in the list.
Sacramento managed to rank within the top third of cities, coming in at number 36.
See WalletHub’s full list, and their breakdown of the rankings, here.