SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — One person is dead and two others injured after a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Nicolaus on Sunday.
The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle containing three occupants, all from Yuba City, was on northbound Highway 99 just north of Powerline Road at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday moving at approximately 75 miles per hour.
Authorities said the driver, Leonardo Marin, 19, fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the vehicle crossing over into the southbound lanes. As the vehicle veered off the highway and onto the shoulder, Marin overcorrected while attempting to get back on the roadway causing the vehicle to roll over several times.
CHP said Marin and one of the passengers were both ejected from the vehicle resulting in the death of the passenger, whose identity has not yet been released. The other passenger, identified as Auston Pinkston, 24, remained in the vehicle and suffered cuts to the hands.
Marin suffered a broken collarbone and cuts to the arms and head.
CHP said the decedent was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests were made. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.