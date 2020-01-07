Comments
LODI (CBS13) – Officers arrested a young man was riding a bicycle and carrying a flare gun modified to shoot shotgun shells, police say.
The arrest happened along the 200 block of East Vine Street, police said on Tuesday.
Officers originally stopped the man, identified as 20-year-old Lodi resident Diego Estrada, for a vehicle code violation. The officers soon discovered he was carrying a flare gun.
However, police say this flare gun was modified to shoot .410 shotgun shells.
He was also carrying ammunition as well as heroin, officers say.
Estrada was arrested and is now facing numerous weapons and drug violations.