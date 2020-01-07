2020 Census ConcernsThe census starts on April 1 and can be completed online for the first time.

9 minutes ago

U.S. Contractor Killed In Iraq Was Raising Family In SacramentoThe military contractor who was killed last month in Iraq — an attack that set off the latest round of violence between the U.S. and Iran — was from the Sacramento area.

27 minutes ago

Military Contractor Killed In Iraq From SacramentoThe military contractor who was killed last month in Iraq — an attack that set off the latest round of violence between the U.S. and Iran — was from the Sacramento area.

2 hours ago

State Audit Finds More Than 1.4 Million California Children At Risk Of Lead PoisoningA new report from the California State Auditor found more than 1.4 million children may be at risk of lead poisoning and not know it because the state's top two health agencies aren't doing their jobs.

4 hours ago

Is Stockton's PD's 2017 Plan Working?The police department says crime is down, but there is still work to be done.

4 hours ago