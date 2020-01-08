SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several California lawmakers want to make two years of college at California State Universities free for qualifying students.
Assemblymembers Miguel Santiago (D-53rd District), Rob Bonta (D-18th District), Sabrina Cervantes (D-Corona), and Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) introduced AB 1862 on Tuesday.
If passed, certain California community college transfer students would not be charged for up to two academic years at a CSU.
Students who completed an associate degree for transfer from a California community college or received a fee waiver under the California College Promise would be eligible, under the bill, for two years of free college.
Beginning in the 2018-19 academic year, the California College Promise was funded for $46 million. As part of the program, colleges can waive enrollment fees for all first-time, full-time students who do not qualify for the California College Promise Grant.