  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has a date with Halsey.

The electropop artist announced the North American leg of her “Manic” world tour on Wednesday, which kicks off on June 2 in Seattle.

Halsey will swing by the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on June 7.

CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo are slated to be Halsey’s supporting act for the Sacramento show.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 17.

Comments

Leave a Reply