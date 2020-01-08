Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has a date with Halsey.
The electropop artist announced the North American leg of her “Manic” world tour on Wednesday, which kicks off on June 2 in Seattle.
NORTH AMERICAN INSTALLMENT OF THE MANIC WORLD TOUR. ONSALE 1/17. ✨ left brain VS right brain. Come see how it feels…https://t.co/1ZvsEcb4s3 pic.twitter.com/1mAzefsY0J
— h (@halsey) January 8, 2020
Halsey will swing by the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on June 7.
CHVRCHES and Omar Apollo are slated to be Halsey’s supporting act for the Sacramento show.
Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 17.