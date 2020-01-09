SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department will soon be adding a new K9 to their ranks – all thanks to Ben Roethlisberger.
On Thursday, the NFL veteran’s foundation announced a grant for the department that will help fund the Sacramento Police K9 unit.
“We’re very fortunate to be in the position that we are able to help these K-9 units,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “The work that is performed by the dogs and their handlers as well as the bond that is formed is incredible. We’re just thrilled to do our small part.”
Roethlisberger’s foundation has been giving out grants to agencies across the country for the past 13 seasons. More than $2.1 million has been given out since 2007, the foundation says.
“With this generous grant, the unit was able to purchase an additional K-9 for the department,” said Sacramento Police K9 Officer Alexander Wagstaff in a statement.
Exactly how much was granted to the Sacramento Police Department is unclear.
While the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation mainly focuses on helping agencies in and around Pittsburgh, Sacramento was also chosen for a grant after the 49ers’ 2019 regular season matchup against the Steelers.
Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was hurt for most of the 2019 season, including for the matchup against the 49ers.