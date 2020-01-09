Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Police say a female driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a home Thursday night.
The collision happened around 8:12 p.m. at a home on the 3100 block of Normington Drive. Police say no one was injured in the crash that caused minor structural damage to the house.
Rescue 20 taking measures to shore up a damaged wall on Normington Dr. pic.twitter.com/pG5d2Nsiqa
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 10, 2020
A board up contractor responded to the scene to help secure the residence.