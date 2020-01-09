SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Police say a female driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into a home Thursday night.

The collision happened around 8:12 p.m. at a home on the 3100 block of Normington Drive. Police say no one was injured in the crash that caused minor structural damage to the house.

A board up contractor responded to the scene to help secure the residence.

