



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man put his best friend to rest, only to learn it wasn’t their final goodbye.

Ralph Johnson and his dog, Cognac, have been inseparable for the last eight months until Cognac got away. Ralph had given up hope, thinking he found his dog lying dead along the side of the road down the same path they often walked.

Heartbroken, Ralph cremated who he thought was his best friend and dealt with the loss emotionally.

“I’m usually a happy go lucky person. I didn’t want people to think I was being mean,” Johnson said.

But then he got a text from the Front Street Animal Shelter with some incredible news.

“At first he thought we were playing a very cruel joke,” Bobby Mann, Front Street Animal Shelter Communications Manager said.

But this was certainly no laughing matter. Believe it or not, you could say Cognac was back from the dead.

“What do you mean he’s alive? Was he in a coma or something?” Johnson said.

That dog Ralph found and cremated, while nearly identical, wasn’t his Cognac. What followed was a reunion unlike any other.

“I had been having ups and downs. He’s taught me so much about myself,” Johnson said.

From despair to delight all in a matter of minutes. This story of the underdog, one no one could have predicted.

Both Ralph and the Front Street Animal Shelter say Cognac’s microchip played an incredible role in this reunion. Without it, both think this couldn’t have happened.

As for the other dog Ralph found, it’s still unclear if that dog belonged to anyone or was a stray.