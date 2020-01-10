NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect who ran after a chase near Grass Valley on Friday morning.
According to California Highway Patrol’s Grass Valley division, the suspect was in a car that matched the description of one that was involved in an assault with a deadly weapon the day before.
Few details about that previous incident have been released, but the suspect allegedly tried to use a car against someone.
On Friday, law enforcement officers spotted the car and started chasing it.
The car got stuck at some point during the chase.
Officers from Grass Valley and California Highway Patrol, along with Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies, are searching now in a wooded area outside of the Cascade Shores community and near Highway 20.
Updates to follow.