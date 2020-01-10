Comments
SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Vacaville man was found guilty of luring a minor to commit a lewd act on Friday.
On three separate occasions between January 2016 and December 2017, Johnny Bo Carabajal, 58, was found guilty of making sexual comments to two 15-year-old girls who were friends with his own teenage daughters.
According to court documents, Carabajal offered the teens money and cars in exchange for sexual acts.
He is due back in court on Jan. 17 for sentencing and will remain in custody until then.