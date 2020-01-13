  • CBS13On Air

ARDEN ARCADE

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Class has been canceled at an Arden Arcade school after a car crash caused a power outage late Sunday night.

The crash happened near Arden Way and Watt Avenue around 9:15 p.m. and took out a power pole.

California Highway Patrol officers said they’re investigating the crash has a possible DUI incident.

More than 10,000 people had their power cut at the height of the outage. Nearly half had their power restored later in the night, while all but 55 customers had the lights back on by Monday morning.

However, school has been canceled at Arden Middle School for Monday due to the crash knocking out their power. School officials say they expect classes to resume as normal by Tuesday.

