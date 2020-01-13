CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A Cameron Park family whose pet was stolen from their backyard this weekend said it appears the suspect may have been stalking the dog for weeks.

The family is now hoping security video can help catch the crook. The video shows a suspect accused of stealing a dog from Pamela Warden’s home.

“He’s a family member, he means a lot,” Warden said.

Warden says the suspect snuck through their backyard fence and tried to befriend the family’s two dogs before leading their one-year-old Siberian Husky, Kenai, outside into his dark-colored SUV.

“It was just heartbreaking. We called the sheriff immediately,” Warden said.

Swipe through pictures of the suspect below:

Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office

When Warden checked her home security for clues, she was shocked to find it was not the first time this suspect has been in her backyard.

“He was really stalking our family, he would lie in wait. He was coming over multiple times a day you know, 15, 20 minutes and then he’d leave and then he’ll come back,” Warden said. “I think he was trying to get Kenai used to him.”

Kenai could not be seen in the backyard by people passing by, but he often goes with the family on errands, so they think the suspect may have followed them home.

“We go to the grocery store, we go to Petsmart, we take him to Target,” she said.

The loss is hard for the Warden family, especially her adult son, since Kenai serves as his support animal.

“He’s not doing very well at all, he’s upset about the whole situation,” Warden said.

Now they’re hoping someone will recognize the suspect on this video and call the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve got to find the guy who did it, that’s the most important thing,” she said.

The dog has a microchip and the family is offering a reward for his safe return.