FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says a correctional sergeant died in a crash while leaving work on Sunday.
According to California Highway Patrol, there was a deadly accident involving a motorcycle near W. Mathews Road and Michael Canlis Boulevard on Sunday – right in front of the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office building.
A pickup truck driver that was stopped along the shoulder suddenly did a U-turn right in front of a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was then struck and ejected.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that the motorcyclist killed was Correctional Sergeant Cesar Fuentes.
“This is an extremely painful time fo the Sheriff’s Office family,” the department wrote in a press release on Fuentes’ death.
Fuentes had just finished his shift at the San Joaquin County Jail and was leaving when the crash happened. He was a six-year veteran of the office and had only recently been promoted to the rank of Correctional Sergeant, the sheriff says.
Fuentes was also served three tours of duty with the US Marine Corps.