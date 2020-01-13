YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two teen boys accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl appeared in court on Monday.
Samantha Farris was shot in the back on a popular trail in West Sacramento after what police say was a drug deal that was initiated over Snapchat.
In court on Monday, several law enforcement officers testified. It was revealed that surveillance video was taken from the area where this shooting happened, including a nearby gas station. Additionally, the gun detectives believe was used was found in one of the teen suspects’ backpack.
The families of the teen suspects refused to comment.
CBS13 did speak to Samantha’s grandmother who is still processing what happened.
“We think it was senseless and that’s all we will never get over,” she said.
One of the teen suspects is expected back in court on Tuesday. The second suspect is expected to be back in court next month.