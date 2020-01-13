  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thom Yorke has a date with Sacramento.

The lead singer of Radiohead will be bringing his side project, Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, to the Memorial Auditorium on April 16.

Yorke will be spending plenty of time in California come April, as the Sacramento date is sandwiched between his consecutive Saturday billings down south at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale Jan. 17.

