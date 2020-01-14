FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – An out-of-compliance sex offender is suspected of prowling at a Fairfield woman’s home, police say.
The incident happened back on Jan. 8. According to the Fairfield Police Department, a woman called to report that there was a man in her yard taking off his pants. Then, while she was still on the phone with dispatchers, he made a move that looked like he was trying to get into the home through a pet door.
Officers showed up in less than two minutes and initially scared off the man, who jumped over some fences to try and get away. However, the man was arrested a short distance away.
The suspect was soon identified as 48-year-old Leroy Vance – a man who is required to register as a sex offender. He was also wanted for a parole violation, police say.
Officers also noted that Vance had allegedly cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor.
Vance was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail. He’s facing several charges, including a parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.