  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bon jovi, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams have a date with Sacramento come summer.

The legendary artists announced a new 2020 arena tour on Wednesday. It will kick off on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington.

Sacramento will get to see the pair on June 13 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

Bon Jovi will also be releasing a new album this year, titled Bon Jovi 2020, but a release date has not been set yet.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply