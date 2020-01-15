Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams have a date with Sacramento come summer.
The legendary artists announced a new 2020 arena tour on Wednesday. It will kick off on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington.
JUST ANNOUNCED: The legendary @BonJovi returns to Sacramento on June 13, 2020! 🎸
Tickets on sale Friday, Jan. 24 🎟 pic.twitter.com/9BSP2c3RRV
— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) January 15, 2020
Sacramento will get to see the pair on June 13 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.
Bon Jovi will also be releasing a new album this year, titled Bon Jovi 2020, but a release date has not been set yet.