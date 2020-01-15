OROVILLE (CBS13) – A woman with dementia who has been missing for nearly a week has been found alive after her car was spotted buried in snow.
Paula Beth James, 68, was last seen at her Oroville home on Jan. 9. She was believed to have taken off in her Toyota 4Runner. With her dementia, family believed James may have gotten disoriented and lost.
SILVER ALERT – Butte and Glenn Counties@ButteSheriff IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/wuzQeCqkWS
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 11, 2020
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert asking for people to keep an eye out for her and a Silver Alert was sent out by California Highway Patrol.
On Wednesday just before noon, the sheriff’s office says one of their helicopters searching the area near Butte Meadows – a rural community just over 30 miles northeast of Chico – spotted a vehicle matching the description of James’.
With the car buried in snow, the helicopter went in for a landing so that two employees could hike over to it and investigate.
UPDATE pic.twitter.com/OFHRMvi74C
— Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) January 15, 2020
James was found alive inside.
Search and rescue crews are now on their way with a Sno Cat to transport James from the car to where paramedics are staging.
No other information about James’ condition is being released at this point.