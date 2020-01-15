Comments
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers say a 20-year-old driver died from his injuries after reportedly turning onto Auburn Boulevard, directly in the path of a 2015 GMC Yukon.
The driver of the Yukon, a 26-year-old man, tried to avoid the 2009 Infiniti coupe that pulled out of the Dutch Bros parking lot in front of him but wasn’t able to avoid a collision.
The driver of the Infiniti was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:58 p.m.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.