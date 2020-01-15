STOCKTON (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspects who smashed their way into a Stockton jewelry store and took thousands of dollars’ worth of watches.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Devon’s Jewelers at the Lincoln Center.
According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect wielding a 4-pound hammer managed to smash the front window of the store. He then pocketed watches worth more than $35,000 before taking off in a waiting car.
The suspects were last seen heading westbound on Benjamin Holt Drive, heading towards Interstate 5.
Few distinguishing details about the suspect were available. The getaway car is described as a white, 2010-2018 Audi A4 with all black rims.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 468-4425.