SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say a propane tank explosion at a homeless camp in Sacramento has injured several people.
The incident happened around 7 a.m. near San Juan Road and Zenobia Way.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters found two people with burn injuries. Both of those people are now being treated.
A small grass fire was sparked by the explosion, but it was quickly contained by firefighters.
More information to come.