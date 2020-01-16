  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters say a propane tank explosion at a homeless camp in Sacramento has injured several people.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. near San Juan Road and Zenobia Way.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, firefighters found two people with burn injuries. Both of those people are now being treated.

A small grass fire was sparked by the explosion, but it was quickly contained by firefighters.

More information to come.

