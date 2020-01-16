  • CBS13On Air

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin warehouse was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning, authorities say.

According to the Rocklin Fire Department, firefighters responded to the Citrus Avenue building around 3 a.m. to investigate a water flow alarm. They then spotted smoke coming from the top of a roll-up door.

Firefighters had to force their way inside. Smoke was found down to the floor.

A sprinkler system managed to hold the fire until crews arrived, but firefighters say the building di suffer moderate damage – including a partial floor collapse.

Aside from that, it appears most of the damage is smoke related.

Exactly what caused the fire is unclear at this point.

