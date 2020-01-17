SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police released new body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in December.
Two people and a dog were hit from shrapnel in the incident from an officer’s single gunshot near the Safeway on 19th Street.
It all started just before 7 p.m. Wednesday evening when a security guard at a busy Midtown shopping center asked for help from an officer with a man who was being disruptive. While attempting to detain the man, police say the man’s dog became aggressive and bit the officer’s arm.
Police say the dog later charged at one of the responding officers who then fired his weapon towards the animal.
READ MORE: Police Now Saying Dog Was Hit By Shrapnel In Midtown Officer-Involved Shooting
The department says the officer’s injuries were not serious and tells CBS13 there was no need to transport him to a hospital.
CBS13 has learned bullet fragments hit the security guard in the leg, the dog in the rear leg, and its owner in the face. Officers say all of the injuries were minor.
On Friday, police released 24 body-worn camera video, and one cell phone video recorded by a witness. The videos can be found here on their Youtube page. Viewers should be warned, some of this footage can be disturbing.