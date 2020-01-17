SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Deputies say a man is dead and a woman was hurt in a south Sacramento stabbing Thursday night.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. along the 6000 block of Florin Road, near the Florin Towne Centre.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and found that a man suffering from at least one stab wound. The woman had also sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to her lower body.
Medics took the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Deputies took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect – whose name has not been released at this point – is a known transient in the area, the sheriff’s office says.
It appears the stabbing happened after the suspect and victims got into an argument in a parking lot, detectives say.
I was there and saw it happen. He was stabbed by the coward in the back then side then chest. His sister was stabbed in the leg. The killer kept circling the guy trying to stab him again and myself and a couple others kept him at bay til the cops got there. Unfortunately nobody knew he stabbed him until the third strike, and nobody could get to him to stop the bleeding.