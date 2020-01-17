Comments
Camino Union School District
POLLOCK PINES (CBS13) – Several Sierra school districts will be closed on Friday for a snow day.
The follow districts say their schools are closed:
Camino Union School District
Gold Oak Union School District
Pollock Pines Elementary School District
Silver Fork School District
A few other schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday: El Dorado High School in Placerville and Union Mine High School in El Dorado.
The Grass Valley School District says all of their schools will be open on Friday.