



The name of the teenager who was stabbed to death in South Sacramento has been released, and the man accused of doing it is behind bars.

Words of pain are written on a candle that sits with others outside a South Sacramento bank. It’s where the life of Joshua Thavisack was tragically cut short.

“It’s sad because he’s the same age as my brother,” said Annie Covarrubias.

Thavisack’s family described him as full of life, with a bright future. He was using the ATM at a Wells Fargo on Florin Road when he got into an argument with a man he didn’t even know, they said.

“That person just lost his life just being a random person,” a woman said.

The suspect, 64-year-old Roosevelt Hardley, is accused of stabbing the recent Hiram Johnson graduate as well as a woman he was with. He didn’t survive.

Deputies say Hardly is a transient known to the area. He’s someone Andrea Crater says she’s seen before. She works as a security guard nearby and says she deals with a lot of homeless.

“They can be aggressive and they can be disrespectful, so it’s kind of hard over here,” Crater said.

The community is also in shock over Thavisack’s passing. Some stopped by the memorial in his honor outside the bank.

“I just hate that it happened here,” Crater said.

The woman Thavisack was with is expected to survive. Hardly is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.