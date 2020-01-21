Filed Under:chain controls, Highway 50


SIERRA (CBS13) — As another storm rolls through the Sierra Tuesday afternoon, chain controls are still in effect on Highway 50.

According to Caltrans, chains are required on all vehicles from Twin Bridges to Meyers.

Chain Controls were dropped around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for Interstate 80. Earlier in the day they were in effect from EB Kingvale to Donner Lake and WB Donner Lake to Rainbow.

In Nevada County, drivers must have chains to proceed on Highway 20at Nevada Street in Nevada City.

For current road conditions, check the Caltrans website or call 1-800-427-7623.

