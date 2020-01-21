SIERRA (CBS13) — As another storm rolls through the Sierra Tuesday afternoon, chain controls are still in effect on Highway 50.
According to Caltrans, chains are required on all vehicles from Twin Bridges to Meyers.
Chain controls are up on Highway 50 and it's coming down pretty good at the moment. This storm is supposed to taper off overnight, but always be prepared for winter driving conditions. @TahoeRoads @CHPPlacerville @CHPSouthLake pic.twitter.com/yap8iP5H6X
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 22, 2020
Chain Controls were dropped around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for Interstate 80. Earlier in the day they were in effect from EB Kingvale to Donner Lake and WB Donner Lake to Rainbow.
All chain controls on I-80 have been dropped. https://t.co/XbzQ5vmHTO
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 22, 2020
In Nevada County, drivers must have chains to proceed on Highway 20at Nevada Street in Nevada City.
For current road conditions, check the Caltrans website or call 1-800-427-7623.