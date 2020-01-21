Comments
GALT (CBS13) — A gas leak forced Galt High School to close on Wednesday.
The school made an announcement on Facebook Tuesday evening. An open house scheduled for Wednesday will also be rescheduled.
According to Galt High Principal Kellie Beck, a gas smell was reported on campus at approximately 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The campus, including a basketball and soccer game, was evacuated per protocol. PG&E responded to the school and discovered a gas leak.
In a note sent to families, Beck explained she canceled school on Wednesday to allow for further investigation and repair of the gas leak.
A Cosumnes Fire spokesperson said the fire department did not receive a call from campus or respond to the school on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.