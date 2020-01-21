MONROVIA (CBS13) – One of Trader Joe’s most popular bargains is getting cheaper, at least for Californians.
Charles Shaw wine, popularly known as “Two Buck Chuck,” has gotten a price cut that brings a bottle back down to $1.99.
The price of Charles Shaw has increased over the years, with it fluctuating from $2.49 to $3. People in other states, due to other taxes on alcoholic beverages, have had to pay up to $3.79 for “Two Buck Chuck.”
Trader Joe’s officials told the Los Angeles Business Times that the new price cut is permanent.
People outside of California won’t see the new, cheaper price as distribution costs will be higher. Trader Joe’s is based in Monrovia, a city in San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County.
Changes to the wine’s packaging, including using less glass and cork, helped bring the price of Charles Shaw back down.