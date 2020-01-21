



In the daylight, it’s hard to tell that the empty streets of Woodland are rattled by violent crime.

But, these are the only hours you’ll find Ana Diaz out and about. She said she doesn’t feel safe at night.

“It was a very nice town to live,” said Diaz, who has called Woodland home for forty years. “And now, it’s a little bit scary.”

The same sentiments were echoed by many people who have grown up in Woodland, as well. They’ve watched horrific crimes unfold in their hometown.

“I would say I personally don’t enjoy living here as much as I used to,” Julie Loya said. “The murders – yeah it weighs on my mind.”

The Woodland Police Department crime map details the increase of violence over the last few months. Robberies, assaults, murders — they’ve all happened on the once sleepy streets. Woodland Police tell CBS13 much of it can be tied back to gang violence.

“It alarms the residents here, but it alarms us as well,” said Sgt. Dallas Hyde, the Public Information Officer for the Woodland Police Department.

It’s what got the community and law enforcement both saying enough is enough.

“It just really felt like the right time to reestablish this gang team and get out there,” said Sgt. Hyde.

Woodland Police are picking up where the Yolo County Gang Task Force left off. That task force disbanded back in 2017. The Woodland Police Department has asked the city for $50,000 to pay for overtime keeping more patrol officers on the streets.

“When you have a dedicated unit that can solely focus on that,” said Hyde. “We’re hoping it makes a significant difference in this.”

As part of this task force, the Woodland Police Department also offering a $1,000 reward for any information about the suspects in the three most recent murders. The department also plans to work with school resource officers to get more education in the local school district. The plan is to educate families about gangs and hope to stop crime in its tracks.

It’s something Diaz says will make a big difference. She worked in the school district for 30 years.

“It’s very good for the kids and the families too,” said Diaz. “To stay away from all the things that have been happening here.”

Everyone in Woodland hopes it’s possible to make gang activity in this historic town a thing of the past.