



— Curly Bunfill spoke the words he feared he would never say again on Wednesday after he thought he lost his classic Cadillac.

“There she is,” he said, as he watched the car get unloaded back onto his North Sacramento driveway Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel like I’m home,” he said while honking the horn for all to hear. “Oh my goodness – like I’m being born again.”

The joy on his face was something that couldn’t be missed. Thanks to the help of the Sacramento Police Department and Central Valley Towing, he’s been reunited with his blue beauty.

His prized possession was gifted to him by Rita Hayworth, whose name was once plated on the car, but isn’t anymore. But while they can steal the name off the car, they can’t steal Curly’s charm.

“If you take a few years off of me, I’d like to talk to them,” he said.

Sacramento Police believe 43-year-old James King stole the car right out of Curly’s garage.

“I don’t see how anyone could think they could get away with that,” Curly said.

Sure enough – they couldn’t. Not without the power of social media. Hundreds shared this World War II veteran’s story and photos of the stolen car until it was found.

“He’s a 106-year-old victim,” said Eric Foster, who runs Central Valley Towing. “We’re glad we could help today.”

This makes for an ending not even Hollywood could write. Curly had several trophies in the trunk of the car when it was stolen. All of those were still inside when he got it back on Wednesday.