TURLOCK (CBS13) – A veterinary facility was the site of a fire early Wednesday morning, but firefighters stopped the flames before any animals were injured.
The Turlock Rural Firefighters’ Association says crews responded just before 4 a.m. to the area of Golf Road and First Street to investigate a reported fire. Firefighters soon learned that an outer building of the Veterinary Medical Center of Turlock was on fire.
Firefighters called for a second-alarm and crews from several other local agencies – including Keyes, Hughson and Mountain View – responded to help.
Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main clinic and the fire was under control within an hour.
No animals were hurt in the fire, Turlock firefighters and the veterinary center says.
The veterinary center will be closed for the rest of Wednesday as they wait for water and power to the property to be restored, but they plan to be open on Thursday.
Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.