JACKSON (CBS13) – Authorities say a man who was originally a “John Doe” is actually an airman from Travis Air Force Base who may have been the victim of a crime.
The man was found in a ditch near Highway 88 and French Gulch Road in Pine Grove on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Jackson Fire Department, the man had suffered a head injury and didn’t know who he was nor how he got the injury.
All the man had with him was $30 in cash, authorities say.
On Thursday, Jackson police were able to identify the man as 32-year-old Keith Keiffer – an active airman from Travis Air Force Base.
Detectives say Keiffer is now starting to remember things. He said he may have been the victim of a more serious crime that happened in the Sacramento area.
Sacramento police are now also investigating the case.
French Gulch Road is about a 5 min walk down where I reside. Been there a few times, it’s literally a wooded area. How this John Doe got down near 88 was probably he was a transient. Received an injury probably by a resident on that secluded road who might of thought the man was a trespasser, I think. Not sure.