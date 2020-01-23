Comments
PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — A juvenile was charged with making criminal threats on Thursday at Greenville High School, the sheriff’s office said.
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Greenville High School for a report of threats on Thursday and took a juvenile into custody.
The juvenile was later released to the Plumas County Probation Department.
The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the incident and said there is no known threat to the public at this time.