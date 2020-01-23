  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has a date with Sacramento.

The 76-year-old musician announced a new 2020 tour, named “This Is Not A Drill,” on Thursday.

Waters will be playing at 31 cities across North America. Sacramento will get to see him on Sept. 23 at the Golden 1 Center.

The show is now the latest in a string of major acts booked at the Golden 1 Center in 2020. Previously announced concerts include Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello and Cher.

Tickets for Waters’ Sacramento show go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. for the general public.

