ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A Roseville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder and rape after a reported assault on Saturday morning.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance in a south Placer County community around 4 a.m. Saturday. Responding deputies found a female assault victim who had been in a nearby residence and escaped to a neighbor’s house seeking help.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Deputies identified the suspect as 36-year-old David Anthony Vincent. He was arrested at his Roseville residence on charges of attempted murder, forcible rape with special allegations, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, assault with force to produce great bodily injury, and battery with serious bodily injury.
Vincent is ineligible for bail.
Investigators did not say if the suspect knew the victim.