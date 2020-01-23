STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a man suspected of robbing a Stockton business in early January.
The Stockton Police Department said the robbery happened on January 2 at a business in the 4100 block of N El Dorado Street.
Police said the suspect, who was captured in surveillance footage, loaded items into a shopping cart and left the store without paying.
When the store manager confronted the suspect in the parking lot, they were punched in the head and fell to the ground, authorities said.
The suspect is described as a black adult male in his 20s, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and black shoes.
Stockton PD said the suspect left the area moving westbound on Churchill Street in a gray van driven by a second suspect. The make and model of the van are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.