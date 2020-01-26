SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Alex Holden, a 25-year-old man who went missing in Sacramento on New Year’s Eve, has been found dead, according to his family.
CBS-affiliate KOLR confirmed the news through conversations with Holden’s father, Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, and his sister. Holden’s father also confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Sunday.
Sacramento police said Holden was last seen wearing a tan pullover jacket in the city’s downtown area. Sacramento PD and the Holden family have been working together for weeks to find Holden.
CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento Police Department asking for confirmation that Holden’s body was found and if the case was being investigated as a suspicious death.
Sacramento PD only said, “There are no signs of foul play, therefore the coroner is prime on the investigation. As with any death investigation, the coroner is the one who releases identity information.”
The family told KOLR that they are confident the body that was found was Holden’s.
Details on the cause of death and where Holden’s body was found have not yet been released.
More details to follow.