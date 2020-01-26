  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One person is dead and another suffered major injuries after a crash on the freeway in Stockton on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton said the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5, just north of Charter Way.

A vehicle with two occupants veered off the road and crashed down an embankment, CHP said. The passenger suffered fatal injuries and the driver was hospitalized with major injuries.

Authorities said drugs and alcohol may have been factors. The freeway on-ramp from Charter Way was closed for about one hour.

No further details have been released at this time.

