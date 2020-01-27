ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Six suspects were arrested on Friday on robbery and conspiracy charges, thanks to a flat tire, according to Elk Grove Police.
Police say a victim was robbed by a group of suspects around 4:30 a.m. while walking to work near Big Horn Boulevard and Bruceville Road. The victim reported two of the suspects were armed with a bat and an apparent firearm.
The investigating officer tied the robbery to a vehicle he had seen in the area with a flat tire earlier that morning. After the robbery investigation, the officer went back to the scene and found the six individuals working on the car.
Police found the victim’s stolen property after a consent search of the vehicle.
All six suspects, as 19-year-old Daben Linares, 20-year-old Emmanuel Landeros, 18-year-old Samantha Duran, 18-year-old Adriana Onate, 19-year-old Victor Tapia, and 20-year-old Manuel Ceja-Ochoa were arrested and booked into the main jail.