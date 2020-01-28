



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Many travelers fear bringing home an illness after a big trip.

“It’s already a thought on our mind, just [the] general flu,” said Shianne Penoli. “But all the travelers and tourists like Disneyland.”

Penoli arrived home from a family vacation to Southern California on Tuesday.

“Masks are really big down there right now,” she said.

While there, headlines of the coronavirus began to circulate and two cases were found nearby. Illnesses aren’t taken lightly by people like Penoli, who is raising a two-year-old daughter.

It’s become a contagious conversation. Talk of the coronavirus has spread nationwide as more cases pop up around the world, mostly in Asia. Still, travelers like Ruben Bermudez are packing extra caution.

“I tried to make sure I wasn’t sitting next to anyone who was coughing,” Bermudez said.

Some cities are taking additional measures, too. Some Lunar New Year events are being canceled around the country, including in Elk Grove.

So CBS13 wanted to know: is this virus just a ‘viral phenomenon’ and just how serious is it?

“This is a new virus, and so nobody’s been exposed to it,” said UC Davis Dr. Dean Blumberg.

It’s the novelty of the illness that’s drawing attention, but many cases seen nationwide haven’t been very severe.

“It seems to be relatively mild,” said Dr. Blumberg. “Most of the time it seems to just cause a cold.”

No cases of this novel coronavirus have started here in the United States, alleviating a little bit of concern for people. But what is just as serious – if not more – is the flu.

“Influenza virus is circulating and it is being transmitted person to person in the U.S.,” said Dr. Blumberg.

The California Department of Public Health reports the number of flu deaths has doubled in our state since the start of the year. The latest numbers show 149 deaths since September and the number of people being hospitalized for it is higher than normal.

As for the Coronavirus, there have only been two cases in the Golden State. For travelers like Penoli, though, any number is cause for concern for travelers.

“With a little bit more compromised immune system with her being younger,” she said. “It definitely is scary.”