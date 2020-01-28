Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead along an American River Parkway bike trail.
Sacramento police say a passerby discovered the body early Monday morning on the bike trail near Del Paso and Northgate boulevards.
Detectives soon discovered that the woman had been stabbed.
The identity of the woman has not been released at this point.
Anyone with relevant information about the investigation is asked to contact Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.