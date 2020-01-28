



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A relative of the man accused of murdering five of his own babies had strong words for her cousin outside of the courtroom on Tuesday.

Paul Perez, 57, is charged with five counts of premeditated, first-degree murder and with five enhancements of lying in wait, and torture, according to Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

“And I think that if he did do it, he needs to burn,” Perez’s cousin said.

The relative says what her cousin is accused of doing is horrifying.

“Sickening, sickening this is horrible,” she said.

The Yolo County District Attorney says Perez did the unthinkable not once, but five times, taking the lives of five of his babies.

“Sounds like he is a devil in disguise, what can I say,” the relative said.

Detectives believe the gruesome crimes started in 1992. One of the babies was discovered by a fisherman in 2007 when the infant’s body was found in a sealed container in a Woodland creek.

It’s a shock to the relative who says Perez is a father to other children that are alive.

“I don’t want to see anybody walking around out here. I wouldn’t want to see anybody’s child have to go through something like that, it sounds horrendous to me,” the relative said.

Investigators have not revealed who the mother of the babies is, or if they had different mothers.

“The obvious question that I have, that I expect everyone would have, is where is the mom in this? What was her role? Why is my client here perhaps the evidence points more to her than him? I just don’t know that,” said the Yolo County Public Defender.

Perez is being held without bail.