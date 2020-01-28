WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked two firefighters in Woodland on Tuesday morning.
Police say the incident started around 8:30 a.m. when Woodland Fire firefighters encountered a man blocking the intersection of Springlake Court and Pioneer Avenue. Firefighters tried to get the man to move out of the intersection, but one was then allegedly assaulted by the man.
The man then ran over to the Food 4 Less parking lot and started striking a vehicle with a camping pole – causing thousands of dollars worth of damage, police say.
A firefighter was also hit by the pole, police say.
Firefighters were able to detain the man until officers showed up. He was then arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail.
No one was seriously hurt in the incident, police say.
The man, who police say has yet to be positively identified, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and felony assault on a firefighter.