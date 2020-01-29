SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Discovery Park’s Aftershock Music Festival just got another major act added to this year’s lineup: My Chemical Romance.
On Wednesday, Gerard Way and Co. announced several new reunion tour dates, with Sacramento making the list. A Saturday, Oct. 10 date has been set, putting it right in the Aftershock festival’s second night.
The news is out! @MCRofficial is headlining Aftershock on Saturday, October 10th.
— AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL (@AFTERSHOCKSAC) January 29, 2020
Metallica was previously announced as the headliner for the festival’s opening and closing nights on Friday and Sunday.
My Chemical Romance, one of the alt-rock and emo’s biggest bands, broke up in 2013. They regrouped in 2017 and had a reunion show last year.
The Aftershock festival has become one of Sacramento’s biggest draws. Starting in 2012, it has attracted headliners over the years such as Stone Temple Pilots, Korn, Weezer, The Offspring, Rob Zombie, Slipknot, Tool, Slayer, Nine Inch Nails, Ozzy Osborne, System of a Down and blink-182.
Passes for the Aftershock festival are already on sale. Head to the event’s website for more ticket information.