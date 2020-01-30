  • CBS13On Air

Galt News

GALT (CBS13) – Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Galt on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. near W. Stockton Boulevard and Live Oak Avenue.

Galt police says officers responded and found a bicyclist had been struck by a car. Medics soon pronounced the man dead.

Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The bicyclist has been identified as a 34-year-old Galt resident, but his name has not been released at this point.

